18:32
USD 83.23
EUR 102.22
RUB 1.13
English

Milk containing antibiotics sold in Bishkek and Chui region

At least 90 samples of raw milk were taken in Bishkek city, Chui and Talas regions of Kyrgyzstan to test it for presence of antibiotics. Chief Inspector of the State Veterinary Supervision Department of the State Veterinary Inspection Mira Asanova told at a briefing.

Related news
Antibiotics detected in milk and meat in Kyrgyzstan
According to her, a total of 360 test were conducted for four antibiotics — chloramphenicol, tetracycline, penicillin and streptomycin.

«We detected 17 positive samples: two in Bishkek, two in Talas region, 13 samples — in Chui region. The record was registered in Issyk-Ata district, where six facts of the presence of antibiotics in products were revealed. Each sample is a separate milk seller. Positive results were detected at the point of sale of milk near Chynar market in Bishkek. It is also brought from Issyk-Ata district,» she told.
link: https://24.kg/english/178961/
views: 92
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan hosts World Antimicrobial Awareness Week
Antibiotics detected in milk and meat in Kyrgyzstan
Health Ministry not able to control sale of antibiotics without prescriptions
More than half of antibiotic prescriptions in Kyrgyzstan unfounded
Popular
24.kg news agency wishes readers a Happy New Year 24.kg news agency wishes readers a Happy New Year
Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road
Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved
Balbak Tulobaev: Bishkek HPP should be urgently switched to gas Balbak Tulobaev: Bishkek HPP should be urgently switched to gas
5 January, Tuesday
18:17
DW: Bishkek suffers record winter smog DW: Bishkek suffers record winter smog
18:00
Klara-Gulnara Samat expelled from Ata Meken faction
17:51
Milk containing antibiotics sold in Bishkek and Chui region
17:40
Economy Ministry predicts 15 soms price increase for fuel and lubricants in 2021
17:17
Heavy truck completely burns down on Too-Ashuu pass