Milk containing antibiotics sold in Bishkek and Chui region

At least 90 samples of raw milk were taken in Bishkek city, Chui and Talas regions of Kyrgyzstan to test it for presence of antibiotics. Chief Inspector of the State Veterinary Supervision Department of the State Veterinary Inspection Mira Asanova told at a briefing.

According to her, a total of 360 test were conducted for four antibiotics — chloramphenicol, tetracycline, penicillin and streptomycin.

«We detected 17 positive samples: two in Bishkek, two in Talas region, 13 samples — in Chui region. The record was registered in Issyk-Ata district, where six facts of the presence of antibiotics in products were revealed. Each sample is a separate milk seller. Positive results were detected at the point of sale of milk near Chynar market in Bishkek. It is also brought from Issyk-Ata district,» she told.