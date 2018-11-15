11:50
USD 69.83
EUR 78.79
RUB 1.03
English

More than half of antibiotic prescriptions in Kyrgyzstan unfounded

More than a half of the prescription of antibiotics in some hospitals of Kyrgyzstan is unfounded. Deputy Minister of Health Erkin Checheibaev told at a press conference today.

He noted that a week-long campaign on correct use of antibiotics has been held in November in the republic since 2014 to inform the public about the problem of bacterial resistance to antimicrobials.

«Development of microbial resistance is one of the most important health care issues. It carries a biological and economic threat to the whole world. Many diseases become more difficult to treat due to microbial resistance. The duration of treatment is increasing,» said Erkin Checheibaev.

According to him, a long period of almost uncontrolled intake of drugs in health care, veterinary medicine, and agriculture has led to the spread of forms of microorganisms resistant to antibiotics.

The fact of high intake of injected antibiotics is alarming in Kyrgyzstan, which further leads to the prescription of stronger antibiotics.

Erkin Checheibaev

The deputy minister recalled that in 2015 the government approved a new procedure for prescribing medicines, which banned over-the-counter sale of antibiotics.

The Kyrgyz Republic is developing a concept for countering the development of antibiotic resistance, he noted.
link:
views: 37
Print
Related
Health Ministry not able to control sale of antibiotics without prescriptions
Turkey increases quota for treatment of Kyrgyz citizens
Slight increase in maternal mortality registered in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Kyrgyzstan's health care needs modernization
Electronic registry introduced in Bishkek polyclinics
Prime Minister advises Health Minister to recruit professional staff
Kyrgyzstan to get $ 6.2 million grant from Japan
Polyclinics in Bishkek and Chui region to get new equipment
Hitachi offers cooperation to Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan
About 600 doctors resign from hospitals of Kyrgyzstan in 2017
Popular
Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at World Sambo Championship Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at World Sambo Championship
EU to allocate €10 million to combat radioactive waste in Central Asia EU to allocate €10 million to combat radioactive waste in Central Asia
IMF forecasts 2.8 percent growth of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 2018 IMF forecasts 2.8 percent growth of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 2018
Ex-speaker of Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in richest people ranking Ex-speaker of Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in richest people ranking