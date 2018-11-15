13:26
USD 69.83
EUR 78.79
RUB 1.03
English

Health Ministry not able to control sale of antibiotics without prescriptions

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan does not have an ability to control the sale of antibiotics without a prescription in pharmacies. The deputy head of the ministry Erkin Checheibaev told at a press conference.

«Ban on the sale of antibiotics without a prescription is legislatively imposed, but the Department of Drug Supply of the Ministry of Health has no resources to check pharmacies for the implementation of the law. We can’t put an official in each of them,» he noted.

Related news
More than half of antibiotic prescriptions in Kyrgyzstan unfounded
Erkin Checheibaev said that the ministry regularly conducted explanatory work with pharmaceutical companies. «Owners of pharmacies understand the importance and need for the rational use of antibiotics,» he said.

The law prohibits sudden checks; the Drug Supply Department can check the pharmacies once a year with prior notice. «But if there are statements from the public about the over-the-counter sale of antibiotics, the department will have an opportunity for check,» the deputy minister added.

In 2015, a new procedure for writing out prescriptions was approved, which prohibits sale of antibiotics without a prescription.
link:
views: 69
Print
Related
More than half of antibiotic prescriptions in Kyrgyzstan unfounded
Kyrgyzstan develops new program on protection of public health
New treatment gives hope to TB patients in Kyrgyzstan
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan gets 5 hemodialysis machines
Kyrgyzstan approves list of life-saving medicines
Scandal with reanimobiles. Health Ministry fails to agree with supplier
Prosecutor General's Office opens case against Health Ministry officials
Ministry of Health to spend over 94 mln soms on hemodialysis
Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan sued
Scandal with new ambulances. Penalties exceed €100,000
Popular
Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at World Sambo Championship Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at World Sambo Championship
EU to allocate €10 million to combat radioactive waste in Central Asia EU to allocate €10 million to combat radioactive waste in Central Asia
IMF forecasts 2.8 percent growth of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 2018 IMF forecasts 2.8 percent growth of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 2018
Ex-speaker of Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in richest people ranking Ex-speaker of Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in richest people ranking