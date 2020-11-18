11:02
USD 84.80
EUR 100.69
RUB 1.11
English

Russia opens borders for additional foreign workers

Due to a shortage of workers at construction sites, which have resumed work after the recession caused by coronavirus, Russia introduces additional quotas for workers from neighboring countries. Asia in Center Telegram channel reports.

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin made such a statement, stressing that the government was looking for ways to organize a safe mechanism for the entry of specialists from abroad to work in the construction sector.

«This trend indicates a certain recovery of the market and may become the first of the swallows, heralding stabilization of the situation up to the previous state,» the message says.
link: https://24.kg/english/173454/
views: 115
Print
Related
Russia not ready to receive foreign students due to COVID-19 situation
Lenin's tomb to be closed in Moscow due to coronavirus fears
Russia and Kazakhstan resume air traffic: number of flights increased
Russia to resume financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan
Russia sends 50,000 PCR test kits to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights
Rossotrudnichestvo donates textbooks to seven schools in Kyrgyzstan
Mass brawl in Moscow: Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan convicted
Sadyr Japarov promises to make every effort for cooperation with Russia
Sadyr Japarov to discuss return of citizens to Russia with Mikhail Mishustin
Popular
Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay
Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights
Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court
Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation
18 November, Wednesday
10:43
425 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 67,894 in total 425 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrg...
10:33
National futsal team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Uzbekistan
10:17
Russia opens borders for additional foreign workers
10:11
Campaign to support women-victims of violence starts in Kyrgyzstan
10:00
Raiymbek Matraimov transfers 493.8 mln soms to Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
17 November, Tuesday
17:47
Collection of signatures for referendum on Constitution begins in Parliament
17:35
Russia not ready to receive foreign students due to COVID-19 situation