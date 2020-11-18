Russia opens borders for additional foreign workers

Due to a shortage of workers at construction sites, which have resumed work after the recession caused by coronavirus, Russia introduces additional quotas for workers from neighboring countries. Asia in Center Telegram channel reports.

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin made such a statement, stressing that the government was looking for ways to organize a safe mechanism for the entry of specialists from abroad to work in the construction sector.

«This trend indicates a certain recovery of the market and may become the first of the swallows, heralding stabilization of the situation up to the previous state,» the message says.