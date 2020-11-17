Collection of signatures for referendum on Constitution begins in Parliament

Collection of signatures for holding a referendum on amendments to the Constitution started in the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources in the Parliament told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, about 60 signatures have already been collected. In order to initiate a national referendum, 80 votes of deputies are needed. The initiators are also considering the possibility of organizing the plebiscite on the day of early presidential elections — January 10, 2021.

At the same time, according to sources, the draft of the Basic Law itself has not yet been submitted to Parliament.

However, Nurgazy Anarkulov, head of the Information Policy Department of the Executive Office of the President, told 24.kg news agency that «the authors of the project on a new version of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic and holding of the referendum are the deputies of the Parliament».

«They attracted experts and lawyers and prepared their own version of the Basic Law. But in order to submit the document to the Parliament for consideration, it is necessary to collect at least 2/3 of votes,» Nurgazy Anarkulov said.

Sadyr Japarov stated earlier that the constitutional reform would take place before the election of a new convocation of the Parliament. It involves establishment of a presidential form of government, reduction of the deputy corps to 90 members and a change in the electoral system.

Lawyers of Adilet Legal Clinic previously reminded that in accordance with the Constitution, the powers of the Parliament have expired on October 28. In this regard, laws and other decisions after that date are null and void and provide a basis for future challenges.