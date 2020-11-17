Russia not ready to receive foreign students due to COVID-19 situation

Russia is not ready to receive foreign students due to the situation with COVID-19. RIA Novosti reported with reference to the head of the Ministry of Education and Science of Russia Valery Falkov.

At a meeting of the Council of the Russian Union of Rectors, the minister said that the situation was radically different from September.

«Colleagues from a number of countries, including the CIS, of course, would like to come, but either the air traffic is suspended, or there is no possibility for a number of other reasons. You see the situation in our cities and at large universities, we are no longer ready to receive foreign students now. The situation is radically different from what we had at the beginning of September,» he said.