18:13
USD 84.80
EUR 100.56
RUB 1.10
English

Russia not ready to receive foreign students due to COVID-19 situation

Russia is not ready to receive foreign students due to the situation with COVID-19. RIA Novosti reported with reference to the head of the Ministry of Education and Science of Russia Valery Falkov.

At a meeting of the Council of the Russian Union of Rectors, the minister said that the situation was radically different from September.

«Colleagues from a number of countries, including the CIS, of course, would like to come, but either the air traffic is suspended, or there is no possibility for a number of other reasons. You see the situation in our cities and at large universities, we are no longer ready to receive foreign students now. The situation is radically different from what we had at the beginning of September,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/173414/
views: 101
Print
Related
Community-acquired pneumonia death rate grows 2.5 times in Kyrgyzstan
At least 157 schoolchildren contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan in November
15 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
555 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
486 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 67,469 in total
Lenin's tomb to be closed in Moscow due to coronavirus fears
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 54.3 million people globally
20 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay
Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper
Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights
Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation
17 November, Tuesday
17:47
Collection of signatures for referendum on Constitution begins in Parliament Collection of signatures for referendum on Constitution...
17:35
Russia not ready to receive foreign students due to COVID-19 situation
17:24
Government of Kyrgyzstan plans to spend over 600 million soms on elections
17:17
Policeman steals over 1 million soms from ATM in Bishkek
17:08
Interest on loans of some Kyrgyzstanis for 3 months to be written off