Bishkek City Hall hands over six ambulances to Emergency Medicine Center

Bishkek City Hall handed over six ambulances to the capital’s Emergency Medicine Center today.

The Vice Mayor of Bishkek Aizhan Chynybaeva thanked the doctors for their daily work and added that the City Hall was doing everything possible to improve the working conditions of ambulance workers. «May these vehicles save many lives,» she added.

Director of the center Iskender Shayakhmetov noted that the ambulances were equipped with cardiographs and oxygen equipment. «In the conditions of the spread of COVID-19, we will be able to provide the necessary pre-hospital care in them. The vehicles are very warm and comfortable,» he stressed.

The City Hall reported that tender for purchase of the ambulances was announced in June 2020. Three companies took part in it. The winner was Vitrazh LLC, which offered 13,740,390 soms.
