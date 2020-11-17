Bishkek City Hall hands over six ambulances to Emergency Medicine Center

Bishkek City Hall handed over six ambulances to the capital’s Emergency Medicine Center today.
The Vice Mayor of Bishkek Aizhan Chynybaeva thanked the doctors for their daily work and added that the City Hall was doing everything possible to improve the working conditions of ambulance workers. «May these vehicles save many lives,» she added.
The City Hall reported that tender for purchase of the ambulances was announced in June 2020. Three companies took part in it. The winner was Vitrazh LLC, which offered 13,740,390 soms.