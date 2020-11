Two representatives of Kyrgyzstan left for the meeting to discuss the upcoming World Nomad Games 2021 in Turkey. The Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Elvira Surabaldieva posted on Twitter.

According to her, a delegation of five people was going to leave for Turkey — two at the expense of the host country, three — at the expense of budget funds. However, the official decided to save money and sent only two people on the business trip — the Deputy Minister of Culture and the Deputy Head of the State Sports Agency.

«They worked on the topic. The rest have enough problems here. Saving of budget funds starts with small things,» Elvira Surabaldieva said.

The budget of Kyrgyzstan lost 6.4 billion soms because of the lockdown.