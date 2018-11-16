Government of Kyrgyzstan to revise order of officials’ business trips

Order of business trips of ministers and their deputies will be changed in Kyrgyzstan. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev announced this today at a meeting of the Parliament.

Deputy Aida Kasymalieva recalled the scandal surrounding business trips of the heads of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development. The parliament deputy asked whether they plan to reduce budget spending on work trips. Finance Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that no drastic reductions were planned for 2019.

«Why? There are many opportunities to go on a business trip not at the expense of the budget. Then why was all the noise, if there are no results?» Aida Kasymalieva asked.

The Prime Minister said that the order of business trips would change.

There will be no such cases when the ministers and their deputies themselves decide on the trips. We ourselves will give them permission. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev

«We will take into account many aspects: sponsor of a trip, what issues will be considered, what benefits our country will receive from this. Only after studying all the nuances will we give a permission. Earlier there were cases when people agreed with some international institution and went on business trips. This will not happen again. Now, even when traveling not at budget expense, we will study the benefits of a business trip,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.