Head of the Department for Monitoring the Execution of Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Osmonov presented an analysis of foreign business trips of government officials at a board meeting.

According to him, last year a number of officials went on foreign business trips without permission.

Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Almaz Sokeev, being the Director of the Water Resources Service, traveled to Kazakhstan without approval.

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision Asel Raimkulova went on a business trip to Istanbul without the appropriate permission and has not yet submitted a report. In addition, on May 2 last year, she attended an environmental event in Canada also without approval.

Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Samat Nasirdinov spent 81 days in Japan as part of the JICA International Cooperation Agency program, while exceeding the allotted period by 21 days.

Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration Bakyt Darmankul uulu went on a foreign business trip, despite the refusal of his application.

A meeting of the board of the Presidential Administration took place today, February 21, in Yntymak Ordo, where issues of the implementation of decisions of the head of state and the Cabinet of Ministers, the effectiveness of foreign visits of civil servants, current issues in education sector and the use of budget funds by government bodies have been considered.