Presidential administration rejected 128 business trips of officials in 2024

Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan rejected 128 business trips of officials last year. Azamat Osmonov, head of the Department for Monitoring the Execution of Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers, said.

According to him, a total of 439 applications for business trips abroad were submitted for approval, out of which 128 were rejected as they were deemed pointless and unnecessary.

For example, the trip of the Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision to the International Women’s Congress in Astana, the trip of the Deputy Minister of Digital Development to an event on the judicial system in Azerbaijan were rejected.

The department calculated that 2,171 civil servants went on foreign business trips in 2024, spending 92,400 person-hours overseas.