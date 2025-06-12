Reprimanded officials in Kyrgyzstan to be barred from foreign business trips

Officials who received a reprimand will not be able to go on foreign business trips. The head of the press service of the presidential administration, Daiyrbek Orunbekov, reported.

According to him, the head of state amended the Decree «On political state positions, special state positions and political municipal positions.»

According to it, the responsibility of civil servants holding political positions has been increased.

If an official receives a disciplinary sanction (for example, a reprimand or a severe reprimand), he or she will be barred from participating in foreign business trips. The payment of bonuses and incentive payments is temporarily suspended.

Daiyrbek Orunbekov noted that this step is aimed at increasing the responsibility of political officials.

«From now on, every leader or high-ranking official must diligently fulfill their duties, remain attentive, and observe the law and order,» he concluded.