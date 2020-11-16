Russia to resume financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan

Issue of phased resumption of financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan by the Russian Federation has been agreed. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet’s Office reported.

It is noted that agreements were reached in Moscow during a meeting between the First Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov and the Deputy Chief of Staff the President’s Executive Office of the Russian Federation Dmitry Kozak. During the talks, the parties also discussed the current state and prospects for development of the socio-political situation in Kyrgyzstan.

Artem Novikov expressed gratitude for the special role of the Russian Federation in stabilizing the internal political situation in Kyrgyzstan after the 2020 parliamentary elections.

«The parties discussed a set of topical issues of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation in a bilateral format and within the framework of integration interaction,» the statement says.