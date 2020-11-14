Presidential elections: Sadyr Japarov submits notification to CEC

Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov submitted a notification to the Central Election Commission of his intention to participate in the early presidential elections.

According to the law, for the period of the election campaign, he is obliged to resign as the president and the head of the Cabinet. The Speaker of Parliament Talant Mamytov will fulfill the duties of the acting President. First Deputy Prime Minister Artem Novikov will act as the Prime Minister.

Today is the last day for submission of notifications.

A blind poet Temirlan Ormukov, the ex-deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov, the General Director of the MZF Group in Kyrgyzstan LLC, the ex-ombudsman Tursunbai Bakir uulu, the ex-minister of justice Marat Kaiypov, teacher of school No. 44 Karagach Ismailova and the unemployed Erbol Toktogulov submitted their applications for nomination for presidency.

Earlier, the leader of Butun Kyrgyzstan party Adakhan Madumarov, the author of the famous meme «Winter will not come» Arstan Alai, an economist Kuban Choroev, an activist Nazarbek Nyshanov, former governor of Jalal-Abad region Bektur Asanov, ex-speaker of Parliament Kanat Isaev, a pensioner Abdykaar Sydykov, a leader of Ulutman political party Sazykbai Turdumaliev, an activist Nurlan Motuev, the former head of OshGaz branch Rashid Tagaev, an Advisor to the Board of Directors of Tolubai CJSC Zhenishbek Baiguttiev, ex-judge of the Constitutional Chamber Klara Sooronkulova and a self-nominee Aimen Kasenov notified the Central Election Commission of their intention to run for president.

The ex-head of Moskovsky district of Chui region Azamat Esenbekov and the former deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, deputy of the fourth convocation, convicted in 2017 for attempted violent seizure of power, Kubanychbek Kadyrov intend to participate in the race. The head of the boarding school of the Bishkek Choreographic School Eleonora Turdubekova, the dean of the Kyrgyz National University named after Zhusup Balasagyn Anar Zaripova, director of Derbish Foundation Kuttuumidin Bazarkulov and temporarily unemployed Bakyt Romanov will also run for the post of head of state. Former MP Sadyk Sher-Niyaz and a human rights activist Toktaiym Umetalieva also submitted applications.

The president of the public-ecological fund for saving the glaciers Mongu named after Merzbacher Urustam Kabylbekov, a temporarily unemployed Ilgiz Tokeyev, the former deputy of the Parliament Baktybek Kalmamatov and the president of Kuudul-Aralash NGO Zhambylbek Kamchiev also applied for nomination of their candidacy. The director of Halal Industry Development Center Myktybek Arstanbek, the President of the Union of Kyrgyz Societies of Friendship and Cooperation with Foreign Countries Arslanbek Maliev, Director of MENES LLC Tursunbek Zhumabekov and the General Director of KG Group LLC Imamidin Tashov applied for nomination.

Political scientist Bakyt Baketayev withdrew from the race.

Presidential elections will take place on January 10, 2021.