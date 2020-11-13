Border Service of Kyrgyzstan joins State Committee for National Security

Acting President, Prime Minister Sadyr Оaparov signed a decree on establishment of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

It is clarified that the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security is the legal successor of the State Border Service. According to the decree, the director of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security is the First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security. He hasn’t been appointed yet.

The decree states that the State Committee for National Security must, within a month, make proposals on amending the normative legal acts regulating the activities of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security.