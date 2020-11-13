22:32
USD 84.51
EUR 99.61
RUB 1.10
English

Border Service of Kyrgyzstan joins State Committee for National Security

Acting President, Prime Minister Sadyr Оaparov signed a decree on establishment of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

It is clarified that the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security is the legal successor of the State Border Service. According to the decree, the director of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security is the First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security. He hasn’t been appointed yet.

The decree states that the State Committee for National Security must, within a month, make proposals on amending the normative legal acts regulating the activities of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security.
link: https://24.kg/english/173025/
views: 65
Print
Related
Sale of weapons in Border Service. Military sentenced to 5-17 years in prison
Kyrgyzstani tries to take child out of country with other's birth certificate
Kyrgyz Border Service comments on transporting people to Syria
Kyrgyz border guards seize contraband for 27 million soms
Border service employees help criminals to send mercenaries to combat zones
Border conflict in Batken. Border guards put on combat alert
Border Service sets up checkpoints on border with Tajikistan due to militants
Great Britain and Malaysia citizens detained in Kyrgyzstan at state border
Border incident. Tajik border guards released after negotiations
Kyrgyzstan conducts “Illegal Alien” operation
Popular
Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire
Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike
13 November, Friday
22:01
Border Service of Kyrgyzstan joins State Committee for National Security Border Service of Kyrgyzstan joins State Committee for...
21:56
Sadyr Japarov plans to step down, submit documents to CEC tomorrow
21:37
UN to allocate $ 25 million to Kyrgyzstan to cope with post-COVID-19 crisis
18:33
Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talk over the phone
18:24
Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper