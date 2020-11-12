17:29
Kyrgyz authorities impede resolution of border issues with neighbors

Kyrgyz authorities impeded solution of border issues with neighbors. Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov stated at a press conference today.

According to him, the new authorities of the country intend to speed up the process of demarcation and delimitation of the border with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

«We transfer the State Border Service to the State Committee for National Security. In many CIS countries, the State Border Service is a part of the national security service. We intend to expedite demarcation of our boundaries. According to neighbors, it was the authorities of Kyrgyzstan that impeded the issue,» Sadyr Japarov said.
