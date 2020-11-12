15:58
USD 84.12
EUR 99.17
RUB 1.10
English

People with disabilities hold rally in Bishkek

People with disabilities and low-income families came to the Government House in Bishkek with a request to provide them with benefits for education, health care and housing.

«In 2017, there was a law that provided a 50 percent discount for people with disabilities on medicines, utilities, electricity and so on. It was later canceled. A certificate of disability is issued, you go with it to the Ministry of Health, and it is not recognized there. The documents say that there is a 100 percent discount on treatment for people with I disability group in hospitals, with II group — 50 percent, but in reality there is not,» Madiyar Musuraliev, person with I disability group, told.

Sara Aiym, a member of Elet Koigoiu Public Association, complained about the lack of conditions for the education of children with disabilities.

The protesters also demand to provide people with disabilities and low-income families with housing.
link: https://24.kg/english/172764/
views: 112
Print
Related
Residents of Sokuluk district hold rally at the White House in Bishkek
Members of trade unions hold rally in Bishkek
Representatives of President's Office come out to protesting women
Fifth rally in Bishkek: Aknet employees protest against Kuban Azhimudinov
People in need of hemodialysis hold rally at Ministry of Health in Bishkek
Tenants of Caravan shopping center hold rally in Bishkek
Participants of another rally demand dismissal of Kyrgyzaltyn chairman
Severelectro employees hold rally in Bishkek
Kyrgyz Pochtasy employees hold rally in Bishkek demanding to increase salaries
Rally dedicated to anniversary of Great October Revolution held in Bishkek
Popular
Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire
Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike
12 November, Thursday
15:54
Acting President: Refusal to arrest Raiymbek Matraimov is political decision Acting President: Refusal to arrest Raiymbek Matraimov...
15:36
Sadyr Japarov: Criminal case against my sister is political put-up job
15:30
Acting President Japarov about trips to regions: It is not campaigning
15:16
Sadyr Japarov is looking for sources to pay off debt to China
15:07
Sadyr Japarov promises no dictatorship in Kyrgyzstan