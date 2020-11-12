People with disabilities hold rally in Bishkek

People with disabilities and low-income families came to the Government House in Bishkek with a request to provide them with benefits for education, health care and housing.

«In 2017, there was a law that provided a 50 percent discount for people with disabilities on medicines, utilities, electricity and so on. It was later canceled. A certificate of disability is issued, you go with it to the Ministry of Health, and it is not recognized there. The documents say that there is a 100 percent discount on treatment for people with I disability group in hospitals, with II group — 50 percent, but in reality there is not,» Madiyar Musuraliev, person with I disability group, told.

Sara Aiym, a member of Elet Koigoiu Public Association, complained about the lack of conditions for the education of children with disabilities.

The protesters also demand to provide people with disabilities and low-income families with housing.