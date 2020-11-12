Almost 258,000 foreigners registered in Kyrgyzstan for 10 months

Almost 258,000 foreigners have been registered in Kyrgyzstan for 10 months of 2020. Press service of the State Registration Service reported.

At least 123,589 of them are citizens of Russia, 18,204 are citizens of Kazakhstan.

Citizens of Russia, Kazakhstan, India, Mongolia, upon arrival, have to register on the territory of Kyrgyzstan within 30 days.

«The registration procedure is carried out in any territorial passport offices, regardless of the place of stay, through the automated information system Registration of Foreigners. The possibility of online registration of foreign citizens at the place of temporary residence is provided on the portal of electronic services of the State Registration Service,» the state service informed.