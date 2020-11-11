Head of State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan contracts coronavirus

The Chairman of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan, Kabyl Abdaliev, was tested for coronavirus at the end of last week and its result turned out to be positive. Press service of the state agency reported.

Kabyl Abdaliev is undergoing treatment and is in self-isolation.

For this reason, Kabyl Abdaliev did not take part in the meeting of the Committee on Economic and Fiscal Policy of the Parliament. His deputy, Iskender Asylkulov, attended it instead of him.

At least 64,360 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the republic since March.