Rally of women — representatives of Aiymdar Kyimyly Public Association, dissatisfied with the political situation in Kyrgyzstan, continues in Bishkek.

Four women have been on hunger strike since November 2. Officials from the Executive Office of the President came out to them and promised that the acting head of state, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, would receive the protesters and listen to their demands.

The women called an ambulance on November 7, because their health condition deteriorated due to the hunger strike.