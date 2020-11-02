15:57
Participants of another rally go on indefinite hunger strike in Bishkek

Another rally is held near the building of the Parliament in Bishkek — the fourth for today.

Five women — members of Aiymdar Kyimyly Public Association, dissatisfied with the political situation in Kyrgyzstan, hold the rally.

«Postponement of the parliamentary elections in the country is lawlessness. The people who are now in power are not competent. We want to have peace and justice in Kyrgyzstan. Nobody paid us for the rally, we came ourselves to express our civil position. We believe that court sessions, including those on Koi-Tash events, should be held openly. We are also against introduction of amendments to the Constitution,» the protesters say.

They also state that they went on a hunger strike and intend to stay near the White House until they are heard.
link: https://24.kg/english/171621/
views: 124
