Medical services in Kyrgyzstan not meet needs of children with disabilities

Medical services in Kyrgyzstan do not meet the needs of children with disabilities. Results of the study Observance of Social and Economic Rights amid Coronavirus Epidemic in the Kyrgyz Republic say.

According to the study, people with musculoskeletal problems, wheelchair users could not receive medical services during the first wave of COVID-19.

Lonely residents were also left alone with all the problems, being limited in access to health services.

«PWDs did not have elementary physical access to health services due to transport restrictions, re-profiling of hospitals and Family Medicine Centers to combat COVID-19. Lack of financial opportunities, low pensions and state benefits for receiving healthcare services (calling a doctor, nurse), and taking a taxi further exacerbated the problems, limiting the access of people with disabilities to necessary medical care,» the analysis says.

Government support was mainly limited to the distribution of humanitarian food aid.

It is noted that only non-profit organizations working with PWDs supported them, bought medicines, hygiene products, food, handed lists to benefactors for providing assistance.

Organizations that work with PWDs noted that if someone got infected with COVID-19, then they had no opportunity to undergo CT scans, lung X-rays due to the inadequacy of infrastructure, lack of money and the ability to purchase medicines.

There was no special system for seeking emergency medical care for people who are hard of hearing, deaf or dumb.

All respondents noted that they did not receive any medical assistance from the doctors of the FMC, there were no home visits or telephone consultations. Hospitals did not receive them due to COVID-19. Nobody underwent preventive treatment for the underlying disease.

The respondents also noted that during the period of state of emergency and emergency situation, cases of domestic violence against PWDs became more frequent. People with mental health problems had similar problems. Stay at home within four walls, without the necessary drugs and the possibility of hospitalization exacerbated mental health problems.

Mothers of children with disabilities drew attention to the fact that medical services in Kyrgyzstan generally do not meet the needs and requirements of children with disabilities. During the period of state of emergency and emergency situation, the access of children with disabilities to medical services was completely limited. Medical institutions did not receive them due to quarantine.

In addition, it is stressed that the medicines that children with disabilities are forced to take have risen in price during the period of the state of emergency and emergency situation 3-4 times, and their purchase or receipt through the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund has become a problem.

The study was conducted by the Association of NGOs for the Promotion of the Rights and Interests of Children in the Kyrgyz Republic with the support of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Kyrgyzstan.

The study was carried out in the period from June 16 to July 22, 2020 in several stages.