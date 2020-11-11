14:49
Traditional Human Rights Month kicks off in Kyrgyzstan

Traditional Human Rights Month has started in Kyrgyzstan.

It is held by the Ombudsman’s Office. The aim is to popularize human rights, as well as to promote legal awareness of the population.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will take place mostly online. Online meetings with its participants and corresponding online contests are planned.

In addition, in accordance with the resolution of the Eurasian Alliance of Ombudsmen, all universities and schools of the EAO countries will hold uniform lessons on human rights dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War on December 10.

The activity plan includes lectures and lessons on human rights, which will be conducted in compliance with all sanitary and epidemiological standards, with a limited number of participants, as well as a video competition on human rights «We know human rights». The regional offices of the Ombudsman will hold additional essay competition on the topic «My rights and I». At the end of the month, the winners and the most active participants will be awarded.

According to a government decree dated 2003, December 10 is declared as the annually celebrated Human Rights Day in Kyrgyzstan.
