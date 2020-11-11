12:34
USD 83.82
EUR 99.23
RUB 1.09
English

400 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 64,360 in total

At least 400 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 97 people got infected in Bishkek, 16 — in Osh, 35— in Osh region, 56 — in Chui region, 59 — in Issyk-Kul region, 78 — in Jalal-Abad region, 19 — in Talas region, 3 — in Naryn region and 37 — in Batken region.

In total, 64,360 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/172524/
views: 145
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 51.3 million people globally
Deputy Speaker of Parliament: We did not have time for coordination
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Three people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
532 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Chief Sanitary Doctor tells about COVID-19 incidence among children
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 50.8 million people globally
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Three people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
416 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Sadyr Japarov and Sooronbai Jeenbekov visit Ata-Beiyt complex Sadyr Japarov and Sooronbai Jeenbekov visit Ata-Beiyt complex
Batken city marks Days of History and Memory of Ancestors Batken city marks Days of History and Memory of Ancestors
551 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours 551 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Rally dedicated to anniversary of Great October Revolution held in Bishkek Rally dedicated to anniversary of Great October Revolution held in Bishkek
11 November, Wednesday
12:28
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 51.3 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 51.3 milli...
12:14
Koi-Tash events: Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev brought to hearing
12:09
Deputy Speaker of Parliament: We did not have time for coordination
11:59
First press conference of acting President Japarov to be broadcast live
11:38
Ermat Dzhumaev becomes acting mayor of Karakol city