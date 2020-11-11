12:34
USD 83.82
EUR 99.23
RUB 1.09
English

Vladimir Putin signs agreement on pension provision of EAEU workers

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin signed a federal law on ratification of the agreement on pension provision of workers of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union. The Kremlin press service reports.

The document provides that a member state of the EAEU pays a worker a pension based on his or her work experience acquired on the territory of this state. At the same time, formation of the worker’s pension rights and granting of a pension are carried out on the same conditions as for citizens of this state.

If the length of employment acquired on the territory of a member state of the Union is not enough for the worker to have the right to a pension in accordance with the legislation of that state, it is allowed to take into account the length of service of the worker in the territories of other member states of the EAEU (except for cases when such work experience coincides in time).

The agreement establishes that granting and payment of a pension in accordance with the legislation of one member state of the Union does not affect the worker’s right to the simultaneous granting and payment of a pension in accordance with the legislation of another EAEU state.
link: https://24.kg/english/172514/
views: 140
Print
Related
Russian Embassy starts accepting applications for temporary residence in Russia
Russian Embassy to start issue of temporary residence permits from November 10
Emergencies Minister, Ambassador of Russia discuss cooperation issues
EAEU to support leather and footwear industry of the member states
EEC to work out proposal of Kyrgyzstan on financing catching-up economies
EAEU countries build up trade with Iran despite coronavirus
Regular flights to Novosibirsk from Bishkek and Osh resumed
Kyrgyzstan uses only one tenth of potential in EAEU
Russia introduces labeling of light industry goods from January 1, 2021
Artem Novikov and Alexei Overchuk discuss protection of Russian business
Popular
Sadyr Japarov and Sooronbai Jeenbekov visit Ata-Beiyt complex Sadyr Japarov and Sooronbai Jeenbekov visit Ata-Beiyt complex
Batken city marks Days of History and Memory of Ancestors Batken city marks Days of History and Memory of Ancestors
551 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours 551 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Rally dedicated to anniversary of Great October Revolution held in Bishkek Rally dedicated to anniversary of Great October Revolution held in Bishkek
11 November, Wednesday
12:28
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 51.3 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 51.3 milli...
12:14
Koi-Tash events: Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev brought to hearing
12:09
Deputy Speaker of Parliament: We did not have time for coordination
11:59
First press conference of acting President Japarov to be broadcast live
11:38
Ermat Dzhumaev becomes acting mayor of Karakol city