Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most Bishkek districts

MoveGreen environmental movement installed several sensors in Bishkek that measure the content of small PM2.5 particles in the air.
Average daily rates are taken to calculate the level of pollution. The measurement results are available in real time.
Data as of 8.30 am, November 11:
updated hourly.
As of 8.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 0, concentration of PM2.5 at the time of measurement — 2 μg / m³.
World Air Quality Index ranking of the largest cities in the world.
- Particles PM2.5 is an air pollutant, which includes both solid microparticles and tiny droplets of liquids. The smallest pieces of soot, asphalt and car tires, particles of mineral salts (sulfates, nitrates), heavy metal compounds (mainly oxides), biological pollutants (some allergens and microorganisms) also belong to PM2.5.