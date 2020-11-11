Chief Sanitary Doctor tells about COVID-19 incidence among children

At least 1,055 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Bishkek in November, 38 people of them are children under 14. Kuban Kundashev, the Chief Physician of the State Center for Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision, announced this at a meeting at the Bishkek City Hall.

According to him, 19 out of 38 children turned to medical institutions on their own, and the same number were examined as contact persons with infected parents.

«At the time of the examination, 25 children had symptoms, and 13 had asymptomatic form of the disease. At least 30 people received treatment outpatiently, two were hospitalized. Fatal cases among children under 14 have not been registered,» Kuban Kundashev told.