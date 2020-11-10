17:21
Two minors steal car in Bishkek

Police detained suspects in a series of car thefts in Tash-Kumyr town. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The police received a message about the theft of a car in one of the microdistricts of Bishkek.

«The fact was registered. The suspects were detained in Tash-Kumyr town. They turned out to be minors -natives of Osh region. One of them was previously convicted of robbery. According to preliminary data, the suspects are involved in four facts of theft of Honda Fit cars. They were going to sell the last stolen car,» the Interior Ministry said.
