Arms, explosives and drugs cache found on the outskirts of Balykchy

Officers of the Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan found a cache of arms, explosives and drugs on the outskirts of Balykchi city. The press service of the ministry reported today.

«Investigators of the Service for Countering Extremism and Illegal Migration, together with investigators of the Balykchi police department, carefully examined the cache. A Kalashnikov assault rifle — AKSU of 5.45 mm caliber, a grenade, a knife, drugs, alcohol and several masks with eye holes were seized,» the Interior Ministry said.

A criminal case was opened. The police are searching for people involved in it. The origin of weapons and ammunition is being found out.
