406 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 406 more people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 145 people have recovered in Bishkek, 15 — in Osh city, 64 — in Chui region, 34 — in Osh region, 58— in Jalal-Abad region, 21 — in Issyk-Kul region, 3 — in Naryn region and 66 — in Batken region.

In total, 54,358 recovered patients have been registered in the republic.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
