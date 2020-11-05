Mercedes Sprinter crashes into pole in Bishkek, driver dies at the scene

Driver of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a pole. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident happened today on Shabdan Baatyr Street.

«The driver of a cargo-passenger van lost control and crashed into a pole. The 18-year-old driver died, and the 19-year-old passenger was injured. Five rescuers worked at the scene, they helped to get the body of the deceased out of the car. Ambulance team took the injured to the hospital,» the ministry said.