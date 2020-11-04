Elections 2020: Five criminal cases on bribery of voters sent to court

At least 166 materials have been registered on the fact of bribery of voters in the parliamentary elections on October 4 in Kyrgyzstan. The Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev announced at a press conference.

According to him, five criminal cases were sent to court.

«Pre-trial proceedings are underway on use of Form No. 2. So far, no one has been brought to justice, but pre-trial proceedings continue,» Kurmankul Zulushev said.

At least 11 parties held rally in protest of falsification of the parliamentary elections results in Kyrgyzstan on October 5. The Central Election Commission was forced to recognize the voting results as invalid. The riots in Bishkek ended with a change of power. The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov resigned.