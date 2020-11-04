Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kanat Isaev resigns

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Kanat Isaev, resigned. He stated this at today’s meeting at Ala-Archa state residence.

He will run for presidency.

«As you know, I refused to perform the duties of the president due to the fact that the term of office of the sixth convocation comes to an end. I didn’t want to provoke disputes. But the date of the parliamentary elections was postponed. Sadyr Japarov announced his participation in the presidential elections. This means that the Speaker of Parliament can act as the head of state. But Kyrgyzstan party nominated me for the presidency. Therefore, I decided to resign as the Speaker of the Parliament,» Kanat Isaev said.

He called the colleagues and politicians of the country to account.

«Attempts are now made to return single-mandate constituencies. But because of them we already had a revolution earlier. In case of return to the majority system, huge districts will appear, where money will play a decisive role. Ordinary people will not be able to run for Parliament. Let us make every decision responsibly,» Kanat Isaev urged.