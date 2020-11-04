13:57
USD 83.70
EUR 97.80
RUB 1.05
English

Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kanat Isaev resigns

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Kanat Isaev, resigned. He stated this at today’s meeting at Ala-Archa state residence.

He will run for presidency.

Related news
Presidential elections: Kyrgyzstan party nominates Kanat Isaev
«As you know, I refused to perform the duties of the president due to the fact that the term of office of the sixth convocation comes to an end. I didn’t want to provoke disputes. But the date of the parliamentary elections was postponed. Sadyr Japarov announced his participation in the presidential elections. This means that the Speaker of Parliament can act as the head of state. But Kyrgyzstan party nominated me for the presidency. Therefore, I decided to resign as the Speaker of the Parliament,» Kanat Isaev said.

He called the colleagues and politicians of the country to account.

«Attempts are now made to return single-mandate constituencies. But because of them we already had a revolution earlier. In case of return to the majority system, huge districts will appear, where money will play a decisive role. Ordinary people will not be able to run for Parliament. Let us make every decision responsibly,» Kanat Isaev urged.
link: https://24.kg/english/171912/
views: 40
Print
Related
Iskhak Masaliev proposes non-confidence vote in Speaker of Parliament
Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament pays official visit to Czech Republic
Popular
Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan
Attack and robbery suspects detained in Bishkek Attack and robbery suspects detained in Bishkek
Supporters of Kursan Asanov hold rally at SCNS building in Bishkek Supporters of Kursan Asanov hold rally at SCNS building in Bishkek
484 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 58,878 in total 484 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 58,878 in total
4 November, Wednesday
13:56
Man dies in fire in Vostok-5 microdistrict in Bishkek Man dies in fire in Vostok-5 microdistrict in Bishkek
13:47
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kanat Isaev resigns
13:26
Car driver detained in Bishkek after hitting 10-year-old child
13:19
Presidential elections: Kyrgyzstan party nominates Kanat Isaev
13:09
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan