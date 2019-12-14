11:55
Iskhak Masaliev proposes non-confidence vote in Speaker of Parliament

Deputy of the Parliament Iskhak Masaliev proposes a non-confidence vote in Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Dastanbek Dzhumabekov. He told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the Speaker does not fit the position and does not cope with his duties.

«In addition, he discredits the Parliament by some his speeches,» said Iskhak Masaliev.

He added that he would submit the issue of resignation of the Speaker for discussion by Onuguu-Progress faction. The deputy still does not know how colleagues will react to his proposal, and admitted that they might not support him.
