Presidential elections: Kyrgyzstan party nominates Kanat Isaev

Kyrgyzstan party has nominated Kanat Isaev as a candidate for presidency in the country. The political organization informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, Kanat Isaev agreed with the decision of the party and will run for presidency. One of these days he will notify the Central Election Commission of his participation. Kanat Isaev will resign as the Speaker of the Parliament, since he will participate in the election campaign and, according to the law, cannot perform the duties of a speaker during the elections.

Earlier it was reported that the deputies nominated their colleague Talant Mamytov to post of the Speaker of the Parliament.

The acting President Sadyr Japarov will leave office in order to run for the post of head of state, then the speaker elected by the deputies will act as president.

Earlier, the CEC set an early presidential election for January 10, 2021. This decision is not contested.