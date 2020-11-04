15:28
Respublika - Ata Zhurt faction nominates Talant Mamytov for post of speaker

Respublika — Ata Zhurt faction has nominated Talant Mamytov for the post of Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Jyrgalbek Turuskulov announced this today at a meeting of the Parliament.

Deputy Omurbek Tekebayev urged his colleagues not to rush and not to violate the parliamentary rules.

«Resignation of the speaker was resolved overnight, and you immediately began nomination of a new candidate. According to the procedure, after the statements, it is necessary to announce a break for consultations of the factions. Maybe other parties have a candidacy,» the deputy said.

Kanat Isaev resigned from the post of Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. He will run for presidency.
