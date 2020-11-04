16:59
New speaker proposes to demolish fence around White House in Bishkek

The new speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Talant Mamytov, proposed to demolish the fence around the White House in Bishkek. He stated this today at a meeting of the Parliament at Ala-Archa state residence.

According to him, the acting President, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov agrees with him.

«This fence did not protect us. The more we defend ourselves, the more discontent the people are. I propose to demolish the fence. There should be no obstacles between us and the people,» he suggested.

The speaker assured that the deputies would be able to start work at committees and factions from the next week.
