Car driver detained in Bishkek after hitting 10-year-old child

A driver who hit a child was detained in Bishkek. Press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

On October 31, the police received a message that a pedestrian was hit at the intersection of Zhibek Zholu Avenue and Respublikanskaya Street. The officers of the Patrol Police Service who arrived at the scene found out that the driver of Honda Fit car hit a 10-year-old child at a pedestrian crossing and fled the scene. The boy was taken to the hospital.

The officers of the patrol police detained the 39-year-old man and handed him over to the Investigation Service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek. The car was placed on impoundment lot. An investigation is underway.
