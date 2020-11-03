Reason for large number of COVID-19 patients in south - weak immune system

A low percentage of the immune layer is the reason for a large infection with coronavirus in the south of Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health, Nurbolot Usenbaev, announced at a press conference.

The immune layer is the number of people who have immunoglobulin G for the virus that causes COVID-19.

According to Nurbolot Usenbaev, incidence growth is observed in Jalal-Abad, Osh, Batken regions, as well as in Bishkek. «We started research on seroimmunology. When we took tests, the least amount of antibodies in infected people was observed in Jalal-Abad and Osh regions. Mostly the rural population gets infected,» he said.

At least 60,279 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the republic since March.