Second wave of COVID-19. Kazakhstan steps up restrictive measures at border

Kazakhstan made changes to the procedure for crossing the state border. It can be crossed not more than once every three months. Kazakh media report with reference to the press service of the country’s government.

The restrictions apply to foreigners who have a residence permit in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, their family members; foreigners who are family members of citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In addition, a 72-hour visa-free stay in Kazakhstan for transit passengers from China and India has been suspended until May 1, 2021. It was decided to reduce the number of international flights with Turkey from 33 to 20 per week from November 9, 2020.

It is noted that, under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister Askar Mamin, a televised meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission was held on prevention of the spread of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.

«As of November 2, there is an increase in the incidence in most regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan. From October 5 to 18 October, 1,272 cases were registered in the country, from October 19 to November 1 — 3,352 people. At least 442 people got infected during 24 hours. The growth rate is 0.4 percent, the reproductive rate is 1.4. Beds at infectious diseases hospitals are occupied by 22 percent, intensive care beds — by 18 percent,» the statement says.

At the same time, the highest increase in the incidence per month is registered in East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar Oblasts. Therefore, the head of the government of Kazakhstan instructed to increase the efficiency of the monitoring groups to control compliance by business entities and the population with restrictive measures and quarantine regime.
