Second wave of COVID-19: Banks to ask for easing of working conditions

«There is no end in sight for the coronavirus problem and related restrictions. If everything drags on for an indefinite period, then we will apply to the National Bank with a request to change the working conditions of commercial banks,» Anvar Abdraev, Chairman of the Union of Banks, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, now each bank makes its own decisions on supporting its borrowers. But initially it was expected that by the end of the year everything would be over and would fall into place.

«But it is getting worse now. If this situation continues indefinitely, then we will discuss with the National Bank the issue of amendments to some normative acts for easing the working conditions for banks,» Anvar Abdraev said.