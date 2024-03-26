10:48
Two Kyrgyz banks open correspondent accounts in euro and dollars

RSK Bank is going to open an external correspondent account in euros in April, KICB — in dollars. A senior official from the presidential administration told reporters at a closed briefing.

He did not name the correspondent banks. The commercial banks will soon introduce new partners themselves, he said.

«This is a concentrated government effort. They will continue to further expand the network of correspondent accounts and carry out verification. Because, de facto, we are already under sanctions,» the official noted.
