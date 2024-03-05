Banks to get opportunity to remotely identify private entrepreneurs

The Board of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic adopted a resolution on amendments to the resolution of the Board of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic on «the Procedure for Identification and Verification of Customers in Remote Mode». The website of the central bank says.

Now commercial banks can use state information systems for remote identification and verification of private entrepreneurs who are citizens of Kyrgyzstan. This will be equated to identification and verification by video link.

In addition, the National Bank has set limits for identified and verified customers of banks engaged in entrepreneurial activities. Limits on the maximum balance: