Kara-Keche coal field resumes work in Kyrgyzstan

Kara-Keche coal field has resumed work. Press service of Kyrgyzkomur State Enterprise reported.

The field was closed on October 30 and 31 after information about infection of employees of Kara-Keche enterprise with coronavirus.

«Employees of the enterprise tested negative for coronavirus. They are all on sick leave. On November 1, other workers who did not contact the sick came to work. The whole team has been tested. Transport has been organized for them and sanitary standards have been stepped up,» the press service notes.

Kyrgyzkomur asks drivers of heavy trucks not to enter the territory of the field in case of symptoms of coronavirus.
