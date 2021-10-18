Head of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan visits Kara-Keche coal field

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov paid a working trip to Naryn region, where he inspected the work of Kara-Keche coal field. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Akylbek Japarov got acquainted with the work of Kyrgyz Komur state enterprise. At a meeting with representatives of government agencies, local authorities and coal mining companies, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers once again reminded that the population, social facilities and enterprises of the energy sector should be first of all provided with coal in the autumn-winter period.

«Safety and order are very important at the coal field. As you all know, preparations for the heating season started late this year. Henceforth, this should not be. In case of fail, those responsible will be punished. Infrastructure issues must be promptly resolved at Kara-Keche,» Akylbek Japarov said.

Representatives of coal mining companies voiced their proposals to improve working conditions at the field. In addition, proposals were discussed regarding the price policy for coal and the development of the coal industry.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced temporary state regulation of coal prices in the country. This decision was made in order to prevent an increase in coal prices, timely stable supply of coal to the population during the autumn-winter period of 2021-2022.