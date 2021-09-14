Supplies of coal from Kara-Keche to begin in early October

The new head of Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise Mirlan Zhakypov decided to supply coal to the population from the beginning of October 2021. Press service of the organization reported.

The decision was made after negotiations with engineers and specialists working in the mining industry. In the next 10-15 days, the weather will be clear and without precipitation. Therefore, it is possible to continue stripping work at Kara-Keche in case of stable weather.

«It will be possible to deliver 10,000 tonnes of coal to the northern region every day. The decision made will also be convenient for drivers involved in the transportation of coal. And for the Bishkek HPP, the coal is supplied on schedule without interruption,» the statement says.