Citywide cleanup to take place in Osh city today

A citywide cleanup will take place in Osh city today. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Employees of city organizations and services, municipal enterprises and institutions, residents, business entities will participate in the cleanup.

«Sanitary cleaning, issues of improvement and cleaning of irrigation networks in the autumn period remain relevant. We call on all business entities, regardless of their form of ownership, to go out and clean up the territory near their facilities. Everyone is advised to comply with the norms of social distancing, mask requirement. Public utilities will help with cleaning and garbage disposal,» the City Hall said.