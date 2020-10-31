10:34
USD 81.80
EUR 95.48
RUB 1.03
English

Citywide cleanup to take place in Osh city today

A citywide cleanup will take place in Osh city today. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Employees of city organizations and services, municipal enterprises and institutions, residents, business entities will participate in the cleanup.

«Sanitary cleaning, issues of improvement and cleaning of irrigation networks in the autumn period remain relevant. We call on all business entities, regardless of their form of ownership, to go out and clean up the territory near their facilities. Everyone is advised to comply with the norms of social distancing, mask requirement. Public utilities will help with cleaning and garbage disposal,» the City Hall said.
link: https://24.kg/english/171489/
views: 100
Print
Related
Issyk-Kul lake cleared of garbage in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek City Hall urges citizens to avoid mass cleanups
Triathletes pick up 100 kilograms of garbage during eco run in Bishkek
Shocked foreigners collect and take rubbish to landfill in Issyk-Kul region
Two-week garbage collection campaign starts at Lenin Peak
Activists come up with method to deal effectively with garbage in Kyrgyzstan
Tons of garbage, 10 km of fishing nets picked up from surface of Issyk-Kul
Kyrgyzstan takes 1st place as a result of campaign on World Cleanup Day
Signatures collected in Kyrgyzstan for imposing fines on littering
Ecologists urge to fine for littering in nature
Popular
Pakistan includes medical schools of Kyrgyzstan in black list Pakistan includes medical schools of Kyrgyzstan in black list
Unknown people beat students from Pakistan in Bishkek Unknown people beat students from Pakistan in Bishkek
Aida Ismailova relieved of her post as Deputy Prime Minister Aida Ismailova relieved of her post as Deputy Prime Minister
Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Ambassador of Pakistan Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Ambassador of Pakistan
31 October, Saturday
10:02
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan to be tested for HIV, COVID-19 for free in Russia Migrants from Kyrgyzstan to be tested for HIV, COVID-19...
09:50
WHO to deliver another humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan to fight COVID-19
09:40
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan launches first special regulatory regime
09:32
Citywide cleanup to take place in Osh city today
09:19
Red Crescent Society donates hygiene kits to 220 medical institutions
30 October, Friday
18:38
Sadyr Japarov: Chinese investors can feel safe in the Kyrgyz Republic
18:25
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveys greetings to top leadership of Kyrgyzstan
17:55
SCO banks sign roadmap on combatting COVID-19, national currency
17:34
Head of Information Policy Department of President’s Executive Office appointed