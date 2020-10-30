14:45
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least seven new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, three health workers became infected in Bishkek city, one — in Jalal-Abad region, two — in Batken region and one —in Issyk-Kul region.

Two health workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and five more — from home isolation for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,612 medical workers, 3,316 of them have recovered in the republic.
