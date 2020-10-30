Kazakhstan asks to protect its companies operating in Kyrgyzstan

The Kazakh side expressed concern over the situation with the companies Kaz Minerals Bozymchak, Jerooy, Jamgyr and Vertex Gold Company in Kyrgyzstan.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev, within the framework of his working visit to Kazakhstan, visited Kazakh Export JSC. He held talks with the Chairman of the Board of the company Ruslan Iskakov.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kyrgyz-Kazakh relations in trade, economic and investment spheres, and also considered the possibility of diversification of mutual trade, including using the financial and insurance instruments of Kazakh Export JSC.

Ruslan Kazakbaev noted that the issues raised by Kazakh Export JSC, related to the protection of Kazakh capital in Kyrgyzstan, are quite accomplishable.

«Ruslan Kazakbaev offered to maintain direct contact to resolve emerging problems. Ruslan Iskakov, Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Export JSC, told about the current activities and plans of the company, and also noted the readiness for further cooperation with the Kyrgyz side in priority sectors of the economy,» the statement says.