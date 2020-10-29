18:51
USD 81.67
EUR 96.08
RUB 1.05
English

Presidential elections: Candidates have to deposit 1 million soms

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) approved the list of documents for presidential candidates today.

According to the law, a candidate for the highest state post in the country must pay a deposit of 1 million soms and create an election fund at RSK Bank or Aiyl Bank.

The amount of the election fund should not exceed 100 million soms.

On October 6, the CEC was forced to recognize the election results as invalid after mass protests began in Bishkek, which later developed into riots. As a result, the government changed in the country — the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov resigned. The acting head of state is the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov.

The repeat parliamentary elections were scheduled for December 20.

The law adopted by the Parliament provides for suspension of Articles 38 and 63 of the Constitutional Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on Elections of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Parliament, which regulate the procedure for holding repeat parliamentary elections until the end of the constitutional reform. The dates for the elections will be set after implementation of the constitutional reform in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, but no later than June 1, 2021.

The specified law of the Kyrgyz Republic comes into force from the moment of its official publication and is valid until the completion of the constitutional reform.

Early presidential elections were scheduled for January 10, 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/171320/
views: 81
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov intends to run for presidency
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan cancels voting in elections on Form #2
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan supports amendments to electoral law
Extraordinary presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan may be held on January 17
Sadyr Japarov tells about next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
Society should also fight bribery of voters, President Jeenbekov believes
Kubatbek Boronov: Parties must observe sanitary rules during campaigning
Kyrgyzstan to punish voters for sale of votes
Elections 2020: Voter can vote at polling station outside registration place
President of Kyrgyzstan signs amendments to electoral law
Popular
Nature of Kyrgyzstan reminds Pakistani Muhammad Ismail Leghari of his homeland Nature of Kyrgyzstan reminds Pakistani Muhammad Ismail Leghari of his homeland
Aida Ismailova relieved of her post as Deputy Prime Minister Aida Ismailova relieved of her post as Deputy Prime Minister
Unknown people beat students from Pakistan in Bishkek Unknown people beat students from Pakistan in Bishkek
Presidential elections: Nomination of candidates to last until November 15 Presidential elections: Nomination of candidates to last until November 15
29 October, Thursday
18:36
Over six kilometers of fishing nets found in Issyk-Kul lake Over six kilometers of fishing nets found in Issyk-Kul...
18:28
Zhamalbek Yrsaliev becomes Vice Mayor of Bishkek
18:21
Presidential elections: Candidates have to deposit 1 million soms
18:13
Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan proposes to open schools from 2nd term
18:07
Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Ambassador of Pakistan