Presidential elections: Candidates have to deposit 1 million soms

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) approved the list of documents for presidential candidates today.

According to the law, a candidate for the highest state post in the country must pay a deposit of 1 million soms and create an election fund at RSK Bank or Aiyl Bank.

The amount of the election fund should not exceed 100 million soms.

On October 6, the CEC was forced to recognize the election results as invalid after mass protests began in Bishkek, which later developed into riots. As a result, the government changed in the country — the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov resigned. The acting head of state is the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov.

The repeat parliamentary elections were scheduled for December 20.

The law adopted by the Parliament provides for suspension of Articles 38 and 63 of the Constitutional Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on Elections of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Parliament, which regulate the procedure for holding repeat parliamentary elections until the end of the constitutional reform. The dates for the elections will be set after implementation of the constitutional reform in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, but no later than June 1, 2021.

The specified law of the Kyrgyz Republic comes into force from the moment of its official publication and is valid until the completion of the constitutional reform.

Early presidential elections were scheduled for January 10, 2021.